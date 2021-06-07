Billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to space on first crewed flight of Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will be flying to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin. The flight is scheduled for July 20, just 15 days after he is set to resign as CEO of Amazon.

Blue Origin said Bezos’ younger brother, Mark Bezos, will also join the flight.

If all goes according to plan, Bezos will be the first of the billionaire space tycoons to experience a ride aboard the rocket technology that he’s poured millions into developing.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space,” Bezos, 57, said in a Monday morning Instagram post. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

Source: CNN