Amazon enters satellite Internet race with first Kuiper launch to rival SpaceX’s Starlink

Amazon launched its first 27 internet satellites for Project Kuiper on Monday, officially joining the satellite broadband race long dominated by SpaceX’s Starlink. The satellites were launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, marking the company’s shift from testing to operational deployment.

Key highlights:

Satellite count : 27 Kuiper satellites deployed; Amazon plans a constellation of 3,200+.

Orbit altitude : ~400 miles (630 km), slightly above Starlink’s 550 km orbit.

Previous launches : 2 test satellites launched in 2023.

Anti-reflective design : New satellites are coated with mirror film to reduce light pollution and address concerns from astronomers.

Competitors : SpaceX Starlink : Over 8,000 launched, ~7,000 still in orbit; 250 missions completed. OneWeb : European-backed, with hundreds of satellites in higher orbits.



Amazon’s Kuiper project, led by VP Rajeev Badyal, has booked launches with ULA, Blue Origin, and others for rapid constellation growth. The goal is to deliver fast, global broadband access, especially to underserved areas.

Despite ground testing, Badyal emphasised the value of real flight experience: “There are some things you can only learn in flight… this is just the start of our journey.”