Royal Caribbean unveils “Icon of the Seas” with Lionel Messi in Miami

In a spectacular event in Miami, Royal Caribbean International, the world’s largest cruise line, celebrated the official naming of the groundbreaking Icon of the Seas, featuring football legend Lionel Messi as “The Icon of Icon.”

The ship, designed as the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, boasts a record-setting lineup of experiences across eight neighbourhoods. Messi, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and TIME’s 2023 Athlete of the Year, broke a bottle to inaugurate the vessel, marking the start of a new era in vacations.

The ship, seven years in the making, offers a unique blend of beach retreats, resort escapes, and theme park adventures, with amenities like suspended infinity pools and record-breaking waterslides. Icon of the Seas sets sail on January 27, offering 7-night Caribbean adventures, including a visit to Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.