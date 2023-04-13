Express 5, the world’s largest fast ferry to Bornholm, Denmark

Express 5 is on her way home!

On Tuesday 21 March, Express 5 began its journey from Austal’s yard in the Philippines, bound for Rønne, a city on the Danish island of Bornholm, located between southern Sweden and Germany.

The trip home lasts 24 to 26 days, depending on weather and wind, on the approximately 10,000 nautical mile journey. This corresponds to a short 19,000 kilometres with an average speed of 20 knots, before the ferry can enter between the pier heads in Rønne.

The crew, which consists of 11 men, must make the journey from the shipyard to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and then via the Suez Canal to Malta, further through the Kieler Canal and from there to Rønne.

When the Express 5 is built in the Philippines, it is with the latest technology in mind. The ferry is being built so that both seaworthiness and comfort come first, and it will be powered by a new engine design from Wärtsilä on four engines, each with 16 cylinders, which are the world’s most efficient 4-stroke engines. The engines are of the so-called dual fuel type, and both engines and ship are thus prepared for alternative fuel. In addition, the ship will be equipped with two t-foils and an active trim tap system and with two very powerful bow thrusters. Express 5 thus becomes a state-of-the-art fast ferry, both in terms of climate and comfort. Throughout the design of the fast ferry is the interplay between comfort and efficiency to ensure a comfortable and fast crossing. Thus, Express 5 is equipped to ensure the best possible ferry operation for Bornholm.