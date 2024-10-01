Historic trains return to Sicily: A journey through time, culture, and scenic railways

For the sixth consecutive year, Sicily welcomes back its historic trains, offering travellers a nostalgic journey through the island’s rich culture and landscapes.

Organised by the Regional Department of Tourism in collaboration with Fondazione FS and FS Treni Turistici Italiani, the 2024 edition features 33 themed journeys from September 14 to December 8. These routes, served by 1930s-era ‘terrazzini’ carriages, will transport visitors to picturesque villages, archaeological parks, and art centres.

Destinations include the iconic Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, Caltagirone’s renowned ceramics, and Modica’s Baroque charm and famous Chocolate Festival. The inclusion of a baggage car with space for 50 bicycles allows cyclists to explore the island actively. A partnership with the Circumetnea Railway expands access to inland gems like Bronte, known for its pistachios.

This initiative, which has attracted over 20,000 tourists since 2018, aims to extend Sicily’s tourist season by showcasing its hidden treasures. Tickets are available through Trenitalia sales channels or onboard, subject to availability.