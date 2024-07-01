Discover Italy with Trenitalia’s Summer Experience 2024

This summer, Trenitalia is offering an expanded travel programme, allowing tourists to explore Italy’s diverse landscapes and historic sites. Partnering with True Italian Experience, Trenitalia aims to provide eco-friendly and comfortable travel options.

Enhanced Travel Services

Freccia and Freccialink: The network now covers over 150 destinations with 270 trains and 30 bus routes daily. Highlights include: 100 daily Milan-Rome trains, with 9 non-stop trips. Increased services from Milan and Rome to Reggio Calabria and Puglia. New weekend trains to Adriatic coast destinations like Ravenna. New leisure routes to coastal and mountain destinations.

On-board Entertainment: Starting July 1, Frecciarossa and Frecciargento passengers can enjoy FRECCIAPlay, offering movies, sports, news, and more.

Intercity and Eurocity Services: New Hybrid Intercity models connect regions like Calabria, Basilicata, and Puglia to major cities. Eurocity trains link Italian cities with Zurich, Lugano, and Bellinzona, while Euronight trains reach Germany and Austria.

Regional and Tourist Trains

Regional Trains: Serving over 1700 destinations, including popular seaside towns and natural beauty spots, with enhanced intermodal connections like Policastro Link and Costiera Link.

FS Treni Turistici Italiani: New daytime and nighttime routes, including the Espresso Versilia from Milan to Cinque Terre and the Espresso Riviera from Milan to Ventimiglia.

Intermodal Travel

Busitalia: Expanded train+bus and train+funicular services to picturesque towns and nature spots. Enhanced coastal offers with combined train+boat tickets through partnerships with Grimaldi Lines and Toremar–Moby.

Promotions and Sustainability

Trenitalia offers inclusive and eco-friendly travel, with free travel for pets on Freccia and Intercity trains during summer and year-round on Regional trains. Special rates are available for families, children, young people, seniors, and groups. International tourists can enjoy discounted travel packages.

For more details and bookings, visit Trenitalia.