Trenitalia, first competitor of the French TGV on Paris-Lyon launches in December

The Italian company will try to stand out with two top-of-the-range classes aboard its Frecciarossa.

The first high-speed train competing with SNCF is approaching. Trenitalia should launch its Frecciarossa (red arrow) on the Paris-Lyon-Turin-Milan line “by the end of the year“, according to Luigi Corradi, CEO of the Italian national railway company. According to AFP, the departure will be given on December 18.

For the first time, the French state operator SNCF will no longer have a monopoly on a high-speed line in France and in particular on the most profitable TGV axis between the capital and Lyon.

In order to set itself apart from the SNCF, Trenitalia intends to play the card of comfort and high-end with a Business class equipped with large leather armchairs (69 cm) reclining at 109° and an Executive Class where only 10 leather 74 cm-wide armchairs will be offered.

A high-speed WiFi internet connection will be available free of charge and an electrical outlet will be fitted to each seat. There is even a meeting room equipped with electrical outlets and a 32-inch flat-screen, to organise meetings of up to 5 people.

The Italian company also promises that its Standard class will be “sold at low prices” in an attempt to match the aggressive offers of the SNCF through Ouigo.

Still, the SNCF has many assets in hand. It has deployed in its TGVs to Lyon a new Premium class for this business clientele which accounts for 40% of its turnover overall.

Above all, it can take advantage of a very high rate with a train every hour on the Paris-Lyon axis while its competitor will initially only offer two round trips per day. “3 daily round trips between Paris and Lyon will subsequently complete the available offer“, nevertheless promises Trenitalia.