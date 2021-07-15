Train traffic largely interrupted by bad weather in southern Belgium (Wallonia)

Following the bad weather which hit the south of the country last night, Infrabel decided to stop train traffic in a large part of Wallonia. This decision will allow the company to prioritise network security.

Rochefort, Liège, Visé… Wallonia was once again hard hit by severe bad weather overnight. The consequences were not long in coming on the network: floods, mudslides, damage to the tracks… The damage is significant and mobilised a large part of Infrabel workers all night and this morning.

“Given the extent of the disruptions and in order to avoid running any risk for customers and rail staff, we have taken the decision to interrupt traffic over a large part of Wallonia,” explains Infrabel managing director, Benoît Gilson. “Once the situation is under control, we will do a damage assessment, set priorities and take all necessary actions to restore traffic safely.”