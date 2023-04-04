Train accident in The Hague leaves one dead and dozens injured

A train accident in the Dutch town of Voorschoten, north of The Hague, The Netherlands, has resulted in one fatality. At least thirty people were taken to hospital with injuries. A spokesperson for the local emergency services could not say how many passengers were seriously injured while people were also treated at the scene.

Around 3.30 am, a goods train and a passenger train carrying about 50 passengers collided with a construction crane on the track. Work on the tracks was in progress at the time of the accident, but two of the four tracks were still accessible. Why or how the crane, belonging to construction company BAM, ended up on the track is unclear.

One person was killed in the accident. Nineteen others were taken to hospital, while 20 received medical assistance on the scene. The driver of the passenger train was injured but is conscious. The driver of the goods train is “fine” and was able to go home, freight carrier DB Cargo reported. The passenger train was partially derailed, and a fire broke out in the rear section.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and the Dutch Royal Couple offered their condolences to the victims.

Een vreselijk treinongeluk bij Voorschoten, waar helaas een dode te betreuren is en veel mensen gewond zijn geraakt. Mijn gedachten zijn bij de nabestaanden en bij alle slachtoffers. Ik wens hen alle sterkte. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) April 4, 2023

“Met onze gedachten zijn wij bij de slachtoffers van het treinongeluk bij Voorschoten en hun familie. Velen verkeren nu in angst en onzekerheid. Wij leven intens met hen allen mee.” – Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin Máxima pic.twitter.com/TeTAbaFxRL — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) (Onderzoeksraad) has opened an investigation into the accident. “It is too early to say anything about the accident itself because it has just happened, but the investigation is ongoing“, a spokesperson said. Director of Dutch train operator NS Wouter Koolmees said he was “shocked” by the accident and called for a “proper investigation“.

#Onderzoeksraad onderweg naar treinbotsing in

Voorschoten. — Onderzoeksraad (@Onderzoeksraad) April 4, 2023

(Belga)