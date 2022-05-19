Thalys to stop Paris-Brussels line by its low cost unit Izy

The days when it is possible to go from Paris to Brussels thanks to Izy, the slower low-cost train of the Thalys company, are almost over.

The Franco-Belgian railway company Thalys will end in July its Izy service, a slower and cheaper train that has linked Paris and Brussels since 2016, to refocus its offer on high speed.

“We have decided to fully reintegrate all the connections between Brussels and Paris under the single brand of Thalys“, by taking the line entirely on high speed, a spokeswoman said.

Launched in April 2016, Izy offers a Paris-Brussels connection in around 2.5 hours over the classic line between Paris and Arras, instead of 1 hour 22 minutes for the high-speed Thalys.