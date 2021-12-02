Thalys to resume HST service from Antwerp and Brussels to Disneyland Paris and Paris CDG Airport

Thalys announced on Wednesday that it would resume high-speed train (HST) service from Antwerp Central Station and Brussels Midi station to Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallée and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy.

Initially, the trains would run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 18 March until 6 June 2022, and also on Easter Monday, Ascension Day and Whit Monday. The timetable for later dates will be published after the completion of works on the tracks.

Tickets are available immediately through the usual channels.