The distinctive red Thalys trains will soon be renamed Eurostar. A change that will be followed by others, including the end of the thalys.com website and mobile application. From October onwards, please visit eurostar.com!? In the meantime, here is some information on all the upcoming changes.

From October 2023, the Thalys trains will be called Eurostar. It will still be possible to buy tickets online for travel between France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, but through the new website: eurostar.com. A single website, a single ticket booking system and a single reward programme.

What does this mean in practice? You will still be able to travel to all current Thalys destinations, but also those served by Eurostar.

Would you like more details on all the upcoming changes? You’ve come to the right place.

Thalys becomes Eurostar?–?why?

The merger of Thalys and Eurostar is:

An ambitious project A larger network A committed company The creation of a new group poised to build the future of high-speed rail transport. Connecting Europeans across borders and enjoying a unique travel experience across five countries. Eurostar’s ambition is to become a major player in the sustainable mobility of the future.

Thalys.com becomes eurostar.com Starting this autumn, all online ticket bookings for Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne (and more) will be available on eurostar.com alongside a new destination: London. When the new website is launched, previously booked tickets will be automatically transferred. Easy! Of course, it will always be possible to book tickets at a station, by phone or on other distributors’ sites (e.g. SNCF Connect, SNCB/NMBS, Trainline, etc.).

What are the advantages?

Even more trips The possibility to book trips to Northern European destinations, but also to discover London! All while using an environmentally friendly mode of transport.

Easier A simplified booking and travel experience: a single site, a single name, a single train ticket, to make life easier and connections smoother.

A new reward programme A revamped reward programme: if you previously travelled with Thalys, on the one hand, and Eurostar on the other, your benefits will now be grouped under a single reward programme: Club Eurostar. You will therefore earn points more quickly and qualify for more offers! Are you already a Club Eurostar or My Thalys World member? Your points and benefits will still be valid, you’ll simply need to activate your new account. You’ll receive an invitation in your inbox when the new reward programme is launched!

A single application A new mobile app to make it easier to book your trips to Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne but also London or Lille, for example.

And as always, a team at your service A unique customer service, available in all the languages of the countries served.

Thalys becomes Eurostar: the new network If you are used to travelling with Thalys, you know that its trains connect France (Paris and the Charles de Gaulle Airport), the Netherlands (Amsterdam, Rotterdam and the Schiphol Airport) as well as Belgium (Brussels, Antwerp, Liège) and also Germany (Aachen, Cologne, Düsseldorf and its airport, Duisburg, Essen and Dortmund). They also stop off at Marne-la-Vallée Disneyland® Paris, much to the delight of children (and adults)! In winter, the Thalys Snow trains also go to the most beautiful skiing destinations in the French Alps such as Bourg-St-Maurice, Chambéry, Landry, Albertville and Moûtiers. In summer, Thalys Sun trains take you to Provence and the South of France to sunbathe, via Valence, Avignon, Aix-en-Provence and Marseilles. Starting in October, in addition to these destinations, you will also be able to cross the Channel to the United Kingdom and stroll along the streets of London. An opportunity to discover new horizons.

THE NAME CHANGES, BUT NOT THE QUALITY OF THE SERVICES While the Thalys website will disappear and Thalys becomes Eurostar, the red trains that you are used to using will be the same. You will recognise them easily on the platform, the only difference being that they will bear the new Eurostar logo. The same goes for the services, you will still be able to enjoy sustainable catering at your seat in Premium, Wi-Fi on board, a coffee in the bar coach, taxi reservation and electrical sockets to charge your smartphone. Thalys becomes Eurostar, but your on-board experience will be the same.

Subscriptions, tickets and common reward programmes What happens to Thalys subscriptions and passes?

My Thalys World becomes Club Eurostar If you travel frequently, you will still be able to subscribe to a Frequent Pass for your journeys between Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Germany, or to a Premium Pass for your journeys between the Paris region and Belgium. Nothing changes for current subscriptions (Frequent & Premium Pass), which will remain valid and which you will find on our new website. What about tickets? Will they still be valid? Don’t worry, if you bought a ticket before our name change for travel from October, it will, of course, still be valid. You will also be able to find it on eurostar.com using your booking reference. Your ticket after-sale conditions will also be the same.