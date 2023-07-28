Spanish railway operator RENFE launches high-speed Madrid-Marseille trains

Renfe, the Spanish railway operator, is launching a new AVE (high-speed train) route from Madrid to Marseille, the second most populous city in France. The service, which starts on July 28, will connect several cities in Spain and France, including Zaragoza, Guadalajara, Tarragona, and Madrid.

Renfe is carrying out a progressive deployment of its AVE offer in France from July 13. The service started with circulations from Friday to Monday in the Lyon-Barcelona corridor.

Renfe has already sold over 70,000 tickets for its international AVE services, with more than half of them for the Madrid-Marseille route. The travel times on this route vary, with the journey taking 8 hours from Madrid, 6 hours and 40 minutes from Zaragoza, and 5 hours and 44 minutes from Tarragona.

Renfe plans to progressively increase the frequency of AVE services on this route, with daily operations starting in October, offering 28 weekly circulations. The international connection will significantly reduce travel times between various cities in Spain and France, making AVE trains an attractive option for passengers on both sides of the border.