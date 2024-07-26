High-speed train traffic in France slowly resumes after massive sabotage

High-speed train services in France are gradually resuming following a severe disruption caused by a large-scale sabotage operation. Deliberate actions, including arson near tracks and the cutting of cables, were reported just hours before the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Key Points

TGV services were heavily impacted by what French media describe as a “massive attack to paralyse the network,” involving coordinated arson attacks. Disruptions are expected to continue over the weekend.

The sabotage affected around 800,000 passengers, including potential disruptions for Belgian travellers, for whom delays ranging from 45 to 90 minutes are due to Eurostar trains riding on normal tracks rather than high-speed lines.

The incidents occurred shortly before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, highlighting the timing’s critical nature.

The French Prime Minister has called for caution as services gradually return to normal.