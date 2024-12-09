Belgian railway operator NMBS/SNCB ranks 2nd in reliability but lags in passenger experience, study reveals

A Transport and Environment (T&E) study evaluating 27 European railway operators ranks Belgium’s NMBS/SNCB as the second most reliable operator after Switzerland’s SBB/CFF/FFS, with Spain’s Renfe taking third place. However, NMBS/SNCB scores poorly in passenger experience, largely due to the lack of on-board Wi-Fi, a feature absent only in NMBS/SNCB and Greece’s rail operator.

Key findings include:

Best Performers: SBB/CFF/FFS (Switzerland), NMBS/SNCB (Belgium), and Renfe (Spain).

SBB/CFF/FFS (Switzerland), NMBS/SNCB (Belgium), and Renfe (Spain). Worst Performers: Deutsche Bahn (Germany), CP (Portugal), and Snälltåget (Sweden).

Deutsche Bahn (Germany), CP (Portugal), and Snälltåget (Sweden). Overall Score for NMBS/SNCB: 6.1/10, placing it 12th in the ranking.

NMBS/SNCB excels in compensation policies and bicycle-friendly services but offers subpar on-board experiences. In contrast, Trenitalia (Italy) leads the ranking for overall performance and value for money, while Eurostar, the most expensive operator, ranks last.

T&E emphasises the need for improvements across European rail services, including reliability, affordability, and passenger amenities. Examples like Trenitalia’s affordable pricing and English operators’ robust delay compensation schemes demonstrate best practices that could enhance train travel’s appeal. The NGO also calls for increased state investment in infrastructure and reduced rail tolls to improve affordability and reliability.