Significant delays on Thalys and Eurostar networks in Belgium due to frost, domestic traffic unaffected

International train traffic (Thalys, TGV and Eurostar) from Belgium to France and The Netherlands, which had been interrupted in the early morning due to frost on the rail network, was able to resume around 11:30 on Saturday, rail infrastructure operator Infrabel said.

Two trains, a Thalys and a TGV, were immobilised for a couple of hours near Ruisbroek in Flemish Brabant because of ice on the overhead cable, but were able to leave around 11:30. The Thalys turned back towards Brussels-Midi station because of a faulty engine, while the TGV continued towards France, its final destination. The passengers of these two stopped trains finally remained on board and were not evacuated.

Another Thalys, going to The Netherlands, had to stop in Mechelen station, halfway between Brussels and Antwerp. This train was also able to resume its trip after less than one hour.

However, significant delays continued throughout the day for all international traffic. On the other hand, domestic traffic is almost unaffected by winter conditions, said the rail infrastructure manager.