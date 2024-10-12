Renfe to launch Barcelona-Toulouse high-speed AVE service by mid-2025

Renfe plans to introduce a new international AVE route connecting Barcelona and Toulouse in the second quarter of 2025.

The service will offer six daily trains (three in each direction), with stops in Girona, Figueres, Perpignan, and Carcassonne. It will link major Spanish cities with the south of France. The journey between Barcelona and Toulouse will take approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes. The new route will also connect via links from Madrid, Zaragoza, Tarragona, Valencia, Lleida or Castellón.

Initially seasonal, the route may later expand to year-round operation. Renfe has applied for the necessary safety certification and is set to become the first cross-border operator, enhancing sustainable mobility between Spain and France.

With the addition of Toulouse and Carcassonne, there will now be eleven French cities with AVE service. This is a step towards creating a network of destinations connected directly by Renfe trains and also increasing the possibilities of travelling by connecting with other trains on both sides of the border.