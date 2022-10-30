Record broken for the longest train in the world in Swiss canton Graubünden

The Rhaetian Railway has succeeded: an almost 2-kilometre train, the longest in the world, managed to travel the 25 kilometres of the UNESCO World Heritage line in Graubünden on Saturday afternoon.

The train, driven by seven locomotive engineers, left Preda in Graubünden on Saturday afternoon, almost 20 minutes late. The destination of Alvaneu (also in Graubünden) was reached after less than 45 minutes, a condition for the world record to be set.

The Rhaetian Railway (RhB) ran the passenger train on the Albula line. Renato Fasciati, director of the RhB, spoke on Saturday morning in Chur “of a day that we will not soon forget“.

On the record-breaking 100-car train were journalists from around the world, as well as VIPs. Only 150 people were able to board. Another 3,000 followed the ride live on a party ground in Bergün.

The train was previously hooked up in the historic Albula tunnel, except for three cars. This is where the passengers boarded. Shortly before departure, the officials again hitched the last wagons that were outside, at Preda station.

Christian Florin, head of infrastructure at the RhB, was visibly nervous at Preda station. Nearly 400 people are now at work, he told the media.

Source: RTS