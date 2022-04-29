Premiere for SJ night train Stockholm-Hamburg on 1 September

September 1 is the premiere of SJ (Swedish Railways) new night train Stockholm-Hamburg. It is the start of a daily, year-round train service between Sweden and Central Europe. On April 27, ticket sales started.

On the evening of 1 September, a night train will depart from Stockholm to Hamburg and another night train will depart from Hamburg in the opposite direction. Tickets for the new night train service went on sale on April 27 by SJ. Tickets will also be available for purchase at several European sales channels.

The departure from Stockholm will take place at 17:34. The train makes several stops along the Södra main line to create attractive journeys from many different places in Sweden. The train then continues via Copenhagen and Odense with the final destination Hamburg-Altona around 06:30. The arrival time is chosen to create good exchange opportunities for those who want to travel to many different destinations in Northern and Central Europe

The night train from Hamburg-Altona departs at 21:55 and arrives in Stockholm at 09:55.

“It is gratifying to be able to offer Swedes a regular train connection down to Europe. We already notice that demand is high and we have high expectations for the night train to Hamburg,” says Mats Almgren, director of commercial traffic at SJ.

A train will consist of 2nd class seating, 2nd class berth for 4-6 people, 2nd class sleeping car for 1-2 people and 1st class sleeping car for 1-3 people.

The traffic takes place in collaboration with Hector Rail and the German railway company RDC. Hector Rail is hired for train travel between Malmö and Padborg. It is a distance of about 4 hours and the carriages are then pulled by Hector Rail’s locomotive. The carriages used have European standard dimensions, which means that they are slightly narrower than SJ’s night carriages.

Pricing is dynamic, ie the price level varies with demand. Pricing takes place in Euro, but on sj.se the price is recalculated and reported in SEK. The lowest price for a 2nd class berth is around SEK 300.

“Hamburg has a lot to offer and is a strong and growing tourist destination with visitors from all over the world. However, the Swedes have not yet fully discovered Hamburg, but now they get the chance“, says Mats Almgren.

The traffic is commissioned by the Swedish Transport Administration 244 days a year. For the remaining days, SJ runs the traffic on commercial terms.

SJ press release – 28 April 2022 07:00