OUIGO French low-cost high-speed train launched first Spanish line between Madrid and Barcelona

The inauguration of OUIGO España took place on 7 May in the presence of several official representatives: Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, Alain Krakovitch, Director of Voyages SNCF, Pedro Saura, Secretary of State at the Spanish Ministry of Transport and Mobility and Urban Programs, Isabel Pardo de Vera, President of Adif and Hélène Valenzuela, General Director of OUIGO España.

The same day, OUIGO made its maiden voyage between Madrid Atocha and Barcelona Sants on one of its double-decker trains. From 10 May, OUIGO offers 10 daily trips from Madrid to Barcelona, with intermediate stops in Zaragoza and Tarragona, in just 2 hours and 30 minutes and offers services such as OUIBAR catering. Staff on hand at all times will take care of travellers and ensure their comfort at all times.,

OUIGO starts its activities in Spain with the firm intention of guaranteeing its users the necessary exchange flexibility as well as a comfortable, safe and very affordable journey, starting from € 9. With its digital-oriented model, the company wishes to offer a new, more sustainable way of travelling, also encouraged by Spanish institutions as part of the recovery plan.

The company plans to continue its development in Spain and offer up to 30,000 seats per day and journeys in less than 2.5 hours on future lines to Valencia, Alicante, Cordoba, Seville and Malaga.