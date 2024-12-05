OUIGO, a new Brussels – Paris train service: slower but more affordable alternative

Starting December 19, Belgian NMBS and French SNCF Voyageurs are launching a new train connection between Brussels and Paris. Operated under the OUIGO brand, this service offers a budget-friendly alternative for travelers who can spare extra time. The journey takes approximately three hours – over twice as long as high-speed options like Thalys or Eurostar – but comes with significantly lower ticket prices.

The OUIGO trains will run on conventional railway lines, connecting Brussels-South and Paris-Nord stations with stops in Mons, Aulnoye-Aymeries, and Creil. There will be three round trips daily, scheduled in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Tickets are priced between €10 and €59 for a one-way journey, depending on seat availability, while children under 12 pay a flat fee of €8, and those under four travel free on an adult’s lap.

This new service follows the discontinuation of the low-cost Izy train in 2022, which connected Brussels and Paris in two and a half hours. OUIGO’s reintroduction of affordable train travel aims to attract passengers with its competitive pricing, despite the longer travel time. Tickets are now available for purchase on NMBS International and SNCF’s online platforms.