European Commission fines Czech and Austrian rail companies €48.7 million for anti-competitive collusion against RegioJet

The European Commission has fined Ceské dráhy (CD) and Österreichische Bundesbahnen (ÖBB) a combined €48.7 million for violating EU antitrust rules by colluding to block competitor RegioJet from accessing used wagons.

Between 2012 and 2016, CD and ÖBB coordinated sales to ensure that RegioJet, which relied on these wagons for its operations, could not purchase them. The collusion aimed to restrict RegioJet’s expansion in Czechia and the international Prague-Vienna rail route, thus preserving CD and ÖBB’s market dominance.

The Commission’s investigation revealed that both companies manipulated the timing of sales and shared confidential information about bidding processes to prevent RegioJet from acquiring ÖBB’s high-quality used wagons, which were already approved for use in Czechia. While ÖBB received a 45% fine reduction for cooperating with the Commission’s investigation, CD received no such reduction.

This case underscores the importance of fair competition in achieving the EU’s transport goals, particularly under the Green Deal, where competitive and attractive rail services are essential for reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, the Commission emphasises that affected parties may seek damages in national courts based on the Commission’s findings.