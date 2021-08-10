Austrian Railways ÖBB orders 20 additional Nightjets trains from Siemens Mobility

A total of 33 Nightjets of the new generation Viaggio Next Level from Siemens Mobility in service by 2025

New Nightjet generation focuses on comfort, modern design and greater privacy

ÖBB secures its position as market leader in Europe’s night train business

ÖBB has ordered 20 additional seven-car night trains from Siemens Mobility to expand its Nightjet fleet. The trains are based on the Viaggio Next Level platform. A total of 33 next-generation ÖBB Nightjets will be in service by 2025, providing climate-friendly overnight connections between various European cities. The new trains will attract night travellers by offering higher capacity, even more comfort, and greater privacy.

“Calling up 20 additional Nightjets is an important step in positioning ÖBB as the market leader in Europe’s night train business. ÖBB is already Europe’s largest night train operator, and with the new state-of-the-art Nightjet fleet, we will further reinforce our position and offer our travellers first-class comfort,” says ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä.

“With the new Nightjets, ÖBB is investing in the sustainable future of travel. Night trains provide climate-friendly overnight connections between European cities, make rail journeys more comfortable and attractive, and thus make an important contribution toward achieving climate goals. Innovative mini cabins on the trains offer passengers private space and a high degree of comfort. The special lightweight bogies help ensure a particularly smooth ride and reduced energy consumption over the train’s lifecycle,” says Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

Viaggio Next Level: the next-generation Nightjet

In 2018, Siemens Mobility and ÖBB signed a framework agreement for the delivery of day and night trains. Thirteen Nightjets of the new generation Viaggio Next Level called up from this agreement are currently being built at the Siemens Mobility plant in Vienna. The first trains to be delivered from this series will serve on connections from Austria and Germany to Italy beginning in December 2022.

The second call from this agreement is now for 20 additional Nightjets. These trains are planned for service from Vienna and Innsbruck to Hamburg and Amsterdam, and for operating on the routes from Vienna to Bregenz and Zurich. The connections from Graz to Zurich and from Zurich to Hamburg and Amsterdam will also be served by the new trains.

By 2025, 33 next-generation Nightjets will be operating in Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, thus replacing a large share of the current fleet.

Barrier-free travel with greater comfort and privacy

Each seven-car train is comprised of two coaches, three couchette cars, and two sleeping cars. The train’s state-of-the-art design offers an even higher level of comfort. In the new couchette car concept, additional mini cabins provide significantly more privacy for single travellers and ensure a comfortable trip and relaxed arrival. Travelling in the sleeping cars is even more comfortable since all compartments will have their private toilet and shower. The new trains will also feature free WiFi service.

Barrier-free overnight travel will also be possible with the new Nightjets. Every Nightjet will include a multifunctional car with a low-floor entrance, a barrier-free couchette compartment, and a barrier-free toilet.

