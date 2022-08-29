No Dutch Railways trains on 30 August

NS (Dutch Railways) staff in the central Netherlands will stop train traffic on 30 August. NS has therefore chosen to shut down train traffic throughout the Netherlands. There will only be a shuttle train between Amsterdam Central and Schiphol, and the Eurostar and Thalys will also continue to run. All NS trains are cancelled, with the exception of regional carriers.

The actions are aimed at the Central Netherlands. Many trains run to, from or through this area. From Utrecht, colleagues normally run trains in all directions. That is why NS has decided to completely shut down train traffic. “In addition, many colleagues work here on the day-to-day coordination of personnel and trains for the entire country. If they stop working, this will have far-reaching consequences for the timetable throughout the Netherlands,” explains NS in a press release.

NS says it finds it extremely annoying that so many travellers are affected by the action, but is making no effort to limit the impact.

“We advise travellers to postpone their journey or to arrange replacement transport themselves,” NS writes. Private regional trains from Arriva, Breng, Blauwnet and Qbuzz do run. Thalys and Eurostar also run. The regional trains Alphen a/d Rijn – Gouda (RNET) are cancelled because this is also NS.

The ICE trains, Intercity Berlin, Intercity Brussels and the Nightjet are also cancelled.