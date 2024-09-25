New direct high-speed rail link between Paris and Berlin from December 2024

Yesterday, 24 September, at the InnoTrans trade fair in Berlin in Germany, Alain Krakovitch, Director of TGV-INTERCITÉS at SNCF Voyageurs, and Michael Peterson, Board Member of DB Long-Distance, officially announced the launch of a new direct high-speed rail link between Paris and Berlin. For the first time in the history of rail travel between the two countries, passengers will be able to travel directly between the city centers of Paris and Berlin at high speeds.

Starting on December 16, 2024, the service will connect the two capitals in approximately 8 hours. The route will be operated by Deutsche Bahn’s (DB) ICE 3 train, series 407, which is already in service on other routes between France and Germany. The ICE 3 train will offer 444 seats, including 111 in first class, and will reach speeds of up to 320 km/h on the French high-speed rail network.

The new daily service will depart from Paris Gare de l’Est and make stops in Strasbourg, Karlsruhe, and Frankfurt South before arriving at Berlin’s central station (Hauptbahnhof). Tickets will be available starting at €59 for second class and €69 for first class, with reservations opening on October 16.

Train Schedule:

From Paris to Berlin (ICE 9591): Depart Paris Gare de l’Est: 9:55 AM Arrive in Strasbourg: 11:40 AM, Depart: 11:46 AM Arrive in Karlsruhe: 12:34 PM, Depart: 12:36 PM Arrive in Frankfurt South: 2:04 PM, Depart: 2:06 PM Arrive in Berlin Hbf: 6:03 PM

From Berlin to Paris (ICE 9590): Depart Berlin Hbf: 11:54 AM Arrive in Frankfurt South: 3:52 PM, Depart: 3:53 PM Arrive in Karlsruhe: 5:06 PM, Depart: 5:07 PM Arrive in Strasbourg: 5:53 PM, Depart: 6:01 PM Arrive at Paris Gare de l’Est: 7:55 PM

