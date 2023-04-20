Malmö (Sweden) and Copenhagen (Denmark) are working on a plan to connect their metro systems

Malmö and Copenhagen are working on a plan to connect their metro systems, which could increase capacity on the Öresund Bridge and reduce travel time between the cities to just 20 minutes.

The plan aims to make the most of the opportunities that will arise from the Fehmarn Belt Tunnel, which is set to open in 2029, connecting Denmark and Germany. The tunnel could double the number of freight trains between Scandinavia and Central Europe, which would require increased railway capacity over the Öresund and in Sweden.

To create additional space on the Öresund Bridge, Malmö and Copenhagen are proposing a metro link between the two cities, which could help ease the demand for workers in Copenhagen while reducing unemployment in Malmö.