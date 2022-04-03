Major technical problem at Dutch Railways (NS): no trains for hours

The problem lies in the system that NS uses to plan both personnel and trains. As a result, railway safety cannot be guaranteed at the moment. It is not possible for travellers to use the NS travel planner, which is still disrupted; trips should be planned via 9292. At the stations, the travel information has been restored.

Due to the magnitude of the problems, no replacement buses will be used for the time being. “Fifty people fit in a bus, a thousand in an average intercity,” says the spokesman for the NS.