Interrail and Eurail passes will be accepted on European Sleeper night trains from 1 July 2023

BRUSSELS– ANTWERP – ROTTERDAM – AMSTERDAM – BERLIN

Eurail and European Sleeper will offer travellers with Interrail and Eurail passes the opportunity to experience the convenience and charm of European Sleeper’s night trains. These night trains connect Brussels, Antwerp, Rotterdam and Amsterdam with Berlin since 25 May 2023. This new east-west connection makes long distance train journeys for Interrail and Eurail pass holder more attractive and efficient.

As of 1 July 2023, Interrail Global Passes and Eurail Global Passes will be valid on the night trains of European Sleeper, but only in combination with a European Sleeper reservation for a seat, couchette, or bed. These can be purchased via the European Sleeper website from 12 June 2023.

Chris Engelsman: “We are very happy to welcome Interrail and Eurail pass holders on board our night trains. European Sleeper is a typical train for Interrailers. We connect three European capitals, offer a wide range of comfort levels and (last but not least) we reintroduce the possibility to enjoy the summer breeze from an open window. Being a true European railway, we consider this partnership a great way to promote the most remarkable and responsible way to travel across Europe.”

“We are delighted to welcome European Sleeper amidst our carrier membership and look forward to a successful partnership. Together with our members, we believe in the importance of an interconnected and borderless Europe by rail, made possible with a Eurail and Interrail Pass.“ – Carlo Boselli, CEO

Pass holders have the opportunity to cover extensive distances, such as from Edinburgh to Berlin, by including a European Sleeper journey in their itinerary. The best part is that they can achieve this while using only one of their Pass’s travel days. This allows Pass holders to maximize the value of their Pass while enjoying the convenience and comfort of European Sleeper’s services.