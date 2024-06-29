Inauguration of the ‘Three Countries Train’ connecting Liège in Belgium, Maastricht in The Netherlands, and Aachen in Germany

The ‘Three Countries Train,’ a new direct rail connection linking Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany, will officially commence operations on Sunday, June 30, 2024. This innovative service will connect the cities of Liège, Maastricht, and Aachen, offering seamless travel across borders without the need for train changes.

Key Details

Service Launch : The train will begin its daily service on June 30, 2024, following its inaugural ceremony at Liège-Guillemins station on June 26, 2024.

: The train will begin its daily service on June 30, 2024, following its inaugural ceremony at Liège-Guillemins station on June 26, 2024. Route : The 79-kilometre route includes stops at key stations such as Liège-Guillemins, Bressoux, Visé in Belgium, Eijsden, Maastricht Randwyck, Maastricht, Meerssen, Valkenburg, Heerlen, Landgraaf, Eygelshoven Markt in The Netherlands, Herzogenrath, Aachen West, and Aachen in Germany.

: The 79-kilometre route includes stops at key stations such as Liège-Guillemins, Bressoux, Visé in Belgium, Eijsden, Maastricht Randwyck, Maastricht, Meerssen, Valkenburg, Heerlen, Landgraaf, Eygelshoven Markt in The Netherlands, Herzogenrath, Aachen West, and Aachen in Germany. Frequency: Trains will run twice per hour in both directions, complementing the existing Belgian S41 line between Liège and Aachen via Verviers.

Ticketing and Convenience

Unified Ticketing : Belgian passengers can use standard and reduced-fare SNCB/NMBS tickets, including Kids Tickets, Youth Tickets, Senior Tickets, and Weekend Tickets, for travel on the new line. Tickets are available through all SNCB/NMBS sales channels, including their website, app, vending machines, and ticket offices.

: Belgian passengers can use standard and reduced-fare SNCB/NMBS tickets, including Kids Tickets, Youth Tickets, Senior Tickets, and Weekend Tickets, for travel on the new line. Tickets are available through all SNCB/NMBS sales channels, including their website, app, vending machines, and ticket offices. Subscription Integration: Current SNCB/NMBS subscription holders to Maastricht can use their existing passes for travel to any destination along the new route.

Collaborative Effort

Operators : The project is a collaboration between the Belgian railway company SNCB/NMBS, Dutch operators Arriva and NS.

: The project is a collaboration between the Belgian railway company SNCB/NMBS, Dutch operators Arriva and NS. Rolling Stock and Personnel: The trains will use Arriva’s rolling stock, with Belgian crews operating between Liège and Maastricht, and Dutch crews taking over from Maastricht to Aachen. The trains will comply with the safety certifications of each respective country.

Cultural and Economic Impact

Enhanced Connectivity : This new service aims to bolster both tourism and daily commuting by providing a direct, efficient alternative to car travel.

: This new service aims to bolster both tourism and daily commuting by providing a direct, efficient alternative to car travel. Sustainable Travel: The initiative supports the promotion of train travel as a sustainable alternative for long-distance journeys across Europe.

Officials and dignitaries celebrated the launch with Belgian waffles and local ceremonies, marking the beginning of what is expected to be a significant enhancement in cross-border transportation within the region.