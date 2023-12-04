ICE train from Brussels to Frankfurt blocked for several hours near Liège.

A train and 300 travellers stuck for several hours in a Liège tunnel

300 travellers to Frankfurt, Germany, had to wait several hours in the cold this Sunday, December 4, 2023.

InterCity Express Train ICE 317, operated by German carrier Deutsche Bahn, broke down around 18:00 on Sunday in the Soumagne tunnel. The convoy was then towed and towed towards Liège three hours later. The 300 travellers on board were invited to take the next train to Frankfurt from Liège Guillemins station to continue their journey.

Passengers say they had to wait several hours in the cold on board this immobilised train, reports the DPA news agency. The SNCB spokesperson confirms that once the train is deprived of power, the heating, air conditioning and lighting systems can no longer operate.