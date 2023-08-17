Gotthard Base Tunnel to remain partially closed for several months after train derailment

The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland will remain partially closed for several months following a freight train derailment on August 10. While some freight traffic is expected to resume on August 23, passenger trains will continue to be diverted for a more extended period.

Investigations revealed that the damage in the west tube is more significant than initially assumed, and repairs are expected to take months. Around eight kilometres of track and 20,000 concrete sleepers need to be replaced.

The priority is to get the east tube up and running for freight traffic, with passenger trains expected to follow as soon as possible. The tunnel is expected to fully reopen at the beginning of 2024.