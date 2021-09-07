From Brussels, more Thalys trains to Paris and more Eurostar trains to London since 6 September

More Thalys trains (and services)

Two good news items for Thalys passengers. Since 5 September, 16 trains have once again been running daily between Brussels and Paris.

You can also once again take advantage of Premium services and the reopening of the bar car on all Thalys connections.

Additional Eurostar trains

Since 6 September, Eurostar has once again offered 3 daily round trips between Brussels and London. It is therefore again possible to make the Brussels-London return trip in one day.

Eurostar trains will no longer serve Ebbsfleet International and Ashford International stations until 2022.