Eurotunnel and London St. Pancras Highspeed partner to boost cross-Channel rail travel

Eurotunnel and London St. Pancras Highspeed have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance international high-speed rail services between the UK and Europe.

The agreement focuses on shortening journey times, improving timetables, and increasing train frequency to make rail travel faster, more affordable, and more convenient.

The partnership aims to unlock new routes and destinations, potentially expanding into Germany, Switzerland, and France. Both parties will also collaborate with governments to promote rail as the preferred low-carbon transport option for journeys under six hours.

This move aligns with a study suggesting St. Pancras could handle nearly 5,000 passengers per hour, positioning high-speed rail as a key player in sustainable European travel.