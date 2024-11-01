Eurostar’s Amsterdam-London direct service set to resume in early 2025 after terminal upgrades

Eurostar has announced the resumption of its direct Amsterdam-London train service in February 2025, following the completion of upgrades at Amsterdam Centraal’s international terminal.

The route has been paused since June 2024 due to renovations that prevented on-site border checks, forcing passengers to disembark in Brussels for passport control.

Eurostar confirmed improvements to the London departures area in Amsterdam will enhance the travel experience. The first train is anticipated to run on February 10, slightly delayed from the original January target.

While renovations remain ongoing, Eurostar aims to restore seamless direct connections for travellers.