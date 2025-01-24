Eurostar sets passenger record and charts bold sustainable growth for 2030

Eurostar achieved record-breaking growth in 2024, transporting 19.5 million passengers—a 5% increase from 2023 and the highest in the company’s history. Key drivers included strong demand during the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, with the London-Paris, London-Brussels, and Paris-Netherlands routes seeing the most growth.

Significant initiatives in 2024 included:

A flexible aftersales policy offering easy ticket changes and refunds.

A 39% increase in loyalty programme membership (Club Eurostar).

Premium catering partnerships with renowned chefs.

The revival of “Snap,” a discounted last-minute travel service.

Eurostar also reaffirmed its sustainability goals, committing to 100% renewable energy by 2030 and local sourcing for onboard menus. Future plans include a partnership with SkyTeam for air-rail integration and a €2 billion investment in 50 new trains, expanding capacity by 30%.

Marking its 30th anniversary, Eurostar continues to lead in international rail, focusing on customer experience, sustainability, and ambitious growth to reach 30 million passengers by 2030.