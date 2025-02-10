Eurostar resumes direct Amsterdam-London services with upgraded terminal

Eurostar has restarted its direct service between Amsterdam and London, with three daily weekday and Sunday departures (two on Saturdays) from 10 February 2025. The phased expansion will increase passenger capacity from 400 to 650 by September 2025.

A new UK Terminal at Amsterdam Centraal, also opening on 10 February, features eco-friendly design, modern amenities, and premium refreshments, enhancing the customer experience.

Eurostar aims to introduce five daily services by 2026, reinforcing its commitment to seamless, sustainable European connectivity. CEO Gwendoline Cazenave highlighted the tripling of capacity as a key step in expanding Eurostar’s network.