Eurostar records exceptional growth in 2023, aims for 30 million passengers by 2030

Eurostar achieved remarkable growth in 2023, transporting 18.6 million passengers, a 22% increase from 2022, and aligning with pre-Covid levels. The strong demand on routes to Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris contributed to this success, propelling Eurostar toward its ambitious goal of reaching 30 million passengers by 2030.

Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar, emphasised the company’s commitment to encouraging sustainable travel and expressed satisfaction with the +22% growth in 2023.

Notable route expansions included London to Amsterdam (+38%), London to Brussels (+33%), and London to Paris (+25%).

The company introduced new services, a revamped website, and strategic partnerships in 2023. Looking ahead to 2024, Eurostar plans to address infrastructure constraints in Amsterdam, ensuring the continuity of the direct London-Amsterdam link during renovation works. The company also anticipates close to two million passengers during the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, as Eurostar serves as the rail partner for various Olympic teams.