Eurostar cancels popular Summer train to Southern France

Eurostar has discontinued its direct summer train from Amsterdam and Brussels to Marseille after more than 20 years, citing a strategic shift to focus on core routes.

Previously known as the Thalys Sun, the service was popular among Dutch and Belgian travellers seeking a hassle-free alternative to road traffic. While Brussels-Marseille travellers can still take a TGV (one hour longer), Dutch and Antwerp passengers must now change trains. The decision is surprising given the push for more rail travel for mid-range distances.