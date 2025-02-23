Eurostar cancels popular Summer train to Southern France

By
André Orban
-
0
0
© Adnane – https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=104592056

Eurostar has discontinued its direct summer train from Amsterdam and Brussels to Marseille after more than 20 years, citing a strategic shift to focus on core routes.

Previously known as the Thalys Sun, the service was popular among Dutch and Belgian travellers seeking a hassle-free alternative to road traffic. While Brussels-Marseille travellers can still take a TGV (one hour longer), Dutch and Antwerp passengers must now change trains. The decision is surprising given the push for more rail travel for mid-range distances.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.