Eurostar adjusts Amsterdam-London schedules amid Dutch station renovation concerns

Eurostar has announced modifications to its London-Amsterdam routes due to anticipated disruptions caused by construction at Amsterdam’s Centraal station. Starting June 14 and lasting for six months, Eurostar will operate three daily direct services from London to Amsterdam, down from four.

The high-speed train operator earlier announced a full cancellation of the service for six months. However, passengers travelling from Amsterdam to London will need to change at Brussels, adding between 48 minutes to one hour and 48 minutes to their journey. The adjustments aim to mitigate the impact of the station renovation and ensure the continuity of the popular London-Amsterdam link.

Eurostar reported strong growth in 2023, carrying 18.6 million passengers, a 22% increase from 2022 and surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Notably, the London-Amsterdam route saw a 38% growth during this period.