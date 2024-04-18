Eurostar accelerates towards Paris 2024 Olympics with record ticket sales and 4 athlete partnerships (GB, BE, DE, NL)

Eurostar, Europe’s high-speed rail service, is gearing up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympics with over 415,000 tickets already sold for travel to the Games across its network. The company is poised to transport over 2,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from Team GB, Team Belgium, Team Netherlands, and Team Germany.

Additionally, two million customers are expected to travel to the Games between July and September. To ensure a seamless experience, Eurostar is enhancing services, increasing staff, and even inviting volunteers to assist travellers, reminiscent of the iconic ‘Games Maker’ role.

The company is also celebrating the countdown by hosting Team GB athletes and highlighting the debut of Breaking in the Olympics, represented by B-Boy Kid Karam and his teammate B-Boy Sunni.

With a commitment to sustainability, Eurostar aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the games by offering eco-friendly transport options and serving locally sourced, seasonal ingredients on board.

Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar, expresses excitement about the upcoming event and the company’s role as the official travel partner for multiple Olympic and Paralympic teams, emphasising Eurostar’s commitment to delivering a memorable and environmentally conscious experience for all passengers.