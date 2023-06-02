Eurostar service between London and Amsterdam suspended for at least 11 months in 2024-2025

Starting in June 2024, there will be no train service between Amsterdam and London for several months due to construction work at Amsterdam Central Station. The renovation will displace the customs area, preventing Eurostar trains from departing from Amsterdam until at least May 2025.

Passengers will likely have to board in Brussels instead. Eurostar considers running only from Rotterdam to London economically unviable.

The suspension of the service has faced criticism from passenger advocacy groups, who argue that it will leave travellers without a sustainable transportation option. Discussions are ongoing to find a solution, but if no compromise is reached, the direct service from the Netherlands to London may be discontinued.