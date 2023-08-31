Eurostar announces Snow service from London to the Alps, via Lille

Eurostar Group announces sales for the brand-new Eurostar Snow service leaving from London to the Alps via Lille Europe. From just *£99, ski and snowboard enthusiasts can head to the pistes by making a quick and easy connection in Lille before continuing their journey on a Eurostar continental train.

The new service offers customers a hassle-free and sustainable alternative to flying with more stops in the Alps than ever before. Eurostar Snow will whisk travellers to top ski resorts, such as Chambéry, Albertville, Moutiers, and Aime-La Plagne, before arriving in Bourg-Saint-Maurice as its final destination.

Departing from London on 16th December, Eurostar Snow will run for eight weekends throughout the ski season. Leaving on Saturday morning, the train will arrive at the slopes in perfect time for après-ski. The journey back to London will depart Sunday morning, arriving at St Pancras International in the afternoon.

Francois Le Doze, Chief Commercial Officer, Eurostar Group: “We’re proud to offer our customers a sustainable travel option to the Alps by launching our first connecting service as Eurostar Group. With a quick and easy connection, competitive pricing and five stops to choose from, passengers can enjoy a seamless experience with us from the city of London to the snowcapped mountains of France.”

With fixed fares starting from *£99 one-way in Standard and *£149 in Standard Premier passengers will also benefit from a generous luggage allowance offering each traveller two suitcases, one piece of hand luggage and skis or snowboard at no extra cost.

Passengers travelling from France back to the UK will go through check-in, security, and immigration on arrival to Lille Europe before continuing their journey to London.

Fares:

Eurostar journeys are available from £99 one-way in Standard class and £149 in Standard Premier during off-peak dates.

Peak Off Peak Dates 16 Dec – 7 Jan 13 13 Jan – 4 Feb Standard Class Fare £149 £99 Standard Premier Class Fare £199 £149

Timetable:

Outbound services will run every Saturday for eight weekends starting 16/12 to 03/02

Inbound services will run every Sunday for eight weekends starting 17/12 to 04/02

The current timetables are shown below and are correct at the time of publication. Details of any significant changes will be published on the ‘Travel News’ page of Eurostar.com, so please check before departure.

Saturday outbound – 08hr 19 London 09:01 Lille 11:25 (50 min connection) Moutiers 17:30 BSM 18:20

Sunday inbound – 8hr 34 BSM 08:26 Moutiers 08:52 Lille 14:30 (1hr 05 connection) London 16:00

Tuesday 29th August 2023, London