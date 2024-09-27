Uncertain future for European Sleeper train from Brussels and Amsterdam to Prague

The future of the European Sleeper night train from Brussels to Prague, via Amsterdam and Berlin, is uncertain due to ongoing railworks, a complex timetable process, and poor coordination between Germany and its neighbouring countries.

Deutsche Bahn has yet to provide the necessary timetable for 2025, making it difficult for European Sleeper to plan its operations. Without clarity, the service may be forced to discontinue by June 2025.

European Sleeper CEO Elmer van Buuren is seeking political support to keep the route running. Despite these challenges, the company is planning new routes, including a Brussels-Venice sleeper service in early 2025.