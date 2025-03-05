European Sleeper resolves operational issues, confirms direct Brussels – Venice night train for March 2025

After an unexpected setback in February, European Sleeper has successfully secured a direct night train connection between Brussels and Venice, set to launch in March 2025. The railway operator announced that the route will now operate uninterrupted, following an initial journey that was halted in Austria due to last-minute complications with its Italian partner, Arenaways.

On February 5, 2025, the highly anticipated Brussels-Venice night train made its inaugural journey but was unexpectedly stopped in Austria. The train, originally scheduled to cross into Italy via the Brenner Pass, was forced to terminate in Innsbruck after Arenaways, the Italian railway partner, declined to take over operations as planned. Passengers had to switch to an alternative service provided by ÖBB to complete their journey.

European Sleeper expressed frustration over the incident, noting that all necessary approvals appeared to be in place before departure. A reader later suggested that Arenaways’ sudden withdrawal was due to a decision by its new shareholder, Renfe Spain, made just a day before the first journey. Despite the train complying with international railway regulations (RIC/UIC), the agreement was abruptly revoked, leaving travelers stranded in Austria.

In response to these operational challenges, European Sleeper has now confirmed that a direct Brussels-Venice night train will be available starting in March 2025. The company announced that it will collaborate with FS Treni Turistici Italiani, a certified railway operator, to ensure smooth operations across the Brenner Pass. The service will utilize the iconic E 402B locomotives in FS TTI livery to enhance reliability within Italy.

The newly secured schedule includes departures from Brussels on March 4 and 12, with return trips from Venice on March 8 and 16. All journeys will run overnight, providing passengers with a seamless travel experience through the scenic Austrian Alps and into northern Italy.