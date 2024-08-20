European Sleeper launches new night train from Brussels/Utrecht to the Alps and Venice for Winter 2025

European Sleeper is introducing a new night train service starting February 5, 2025, connecting Brussels to Venice via cities like Utrecht, Cologne, Munich, Innsbruck, and Verona. Operating twice weekly during February and March, the route caters to winter sports enthusiasts and travellers attending Venice’s carnival.

The service offers a sustainable travel option linking Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and Italy. Passengers can enjoy the scenic journey across the Alps in comfort, with the added convenience of onboard dining.

Tickets will be available from September 1, 2024, through European Sleeper and partner Green City Trip.