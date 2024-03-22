European Sleeper extends night train route from Brussels to Prague

Starting this Monday, European Sleeper’s night train service from Brussels will no longer terminate in Berlin, but will continue to Dresden and Prague, marking its first connection to the Czech Republic.

The expanded route, which includes stops in Bad Schandau, Decin, and Usti nad Labem, will run three times a week, departing from Brussels on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Co-founder Elmer van Buuren announced plans to introduce additional routes annually, with an Amsterdam-Brussels-Barcelona connection anticipated for 2025 or 2026.