Brussels-Venice night train blocked at Italian border on maiden voyage

The inaugural journey of the Brussels-Venice night train, launched by European Sleeper on February 5, 2025, was unexpectedly halted in Austria after Italian authorities refused entry.

Despite prior agreements, last-minute regulatory issues prevented the train from crossing the border. Passengers were forced to disembark in Innsbruck and find alternative transport.

European Sleeper co-founders expressed frustration, stating that all approvals seemed in place before departure, only to be revoked by Italy at the last moment for unclear reasons.