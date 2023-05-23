European Sleeper launches night train Brussels-Amsterdam-Berlin this Friday

A new sleeper train service in Europe is launched by Dutch entrepreneurs Elmer van Buuren and Chris Engelsman between Brussels and Berlin. The founders believe that sleeper trains are crucial for improving the sustainability of passenger transport in Europe and see them as an efficient and affordable alternative for travellers. They view the sleeper train as an attractive and adventurous form of travel and envision a rail company organized from the bottom up, based on a community of fans.

The inaugural trains of European Sleeper will operate between Brussels and Berlin on May 25 and 26. The founders plan to celebrate this milestone with an informal reception at Brussels Midi station on May 26, 2023. While the Brussels-Berlin route is significant, the sleeper service also opens up other travel options, such as London-Berlin (via Brussels and the Eurostar), Paris-Berlin (via Brussels and the Thalys), and Brussels-Warsaw (via Berlin and the EuroCity). The expansion of the European Sleeper service to Dresden and Prague is planned for spring 2024.

Although the availability of sleeper carriages has posed a challenge, European Sleeper will initially start the service with hired carriages. However, they intend to invest in their own carriages in the future, aiming for increased comfort, a modern feel, and more privacy options.

This launch marks the first step in building a broader network of sleeper trains from Belgium and the Netherlands.