European Sleeper launches first night train from Brussels and Amsterdam to Berlin on 25 May 2023

European Sleeper is launching its own sleeper service Brussels – Amsterdam – Berlin. Ticket sales will start on 20 February 2023 via a booking module on their website.

As a brand new, community-based railway company, European Sleeper is introducing a special east-west connection between three European capitals.

Comfortable couchettes, good beds and seats.

Breakfast in compartment included; more catering options available

Bikes can be transported, pets in private compartments

Service will start three times a week, daily if possible from 2024

Tickets from €49 for a seat and from €79 for a bed

From December 2023, the intention is to extend the rail service according to the original plan to Dresden and Prague.

European Sleeper is organised as a cooperative. In May 2021 and within 15 minutes, European Sleeper raised €500,000 in seed capital, by selling shares to more than 350 small investors from various countries in Europe and beyond. An enthusiastic night train community, that is actively involved in the company. In 2022, the company again got fully funded in share funding for sleeping cars and raised €2 million.

The provisional timetable: