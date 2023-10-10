European Sleeper expands night train service to Dresden and Prague

Following the successful launch of the Brussels – Amsterdam – Berlin night train in May 2023, European Sleeper will extend this route to Dresden and Prague from 25 March 2024.

The train will then connect four European capitals and even Paris and London are well connected with a single transfer in Brussels. On the way through Saxon Switzerland and the Elbe Valley, the train stops in both Germany and the Czech Republic: in Bad Schandau, DeEin and Usti nad Labem.

The Dutch-Belgian night train operator European Sleeper aims to contribute to a more integrated and sustainable European transportation network. A night train is significantly more sustainable than other modes of travel and produces (for example) 28 times less greenhouse gas emissions than flying. Another major advantage of a night train is that passengers are travelling efficiently while asleep, reducing long distances to just a night’s journey.